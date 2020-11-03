Turkmenistan confirms state's commitment to participate in UN activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan confirmed state's commitment to participate in UN activities, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

This was said during a videoconference between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Under-Secretary-General of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office Vladimir Voronkov.

Turkmen side confirmed the state's firm commitment to participate in UN activities to counter common challenges and threats to regional and international security, including terrorism, extremism, cross-border crime and human trafficking.

The parties focused on the adoption of universal legal instruments under the auspices of the UN to ensure security in the information space.

The parties considered the possibility of expanding cooperation in the long term, including the study of causes of terrorism, the timely exchange of expert skills to take preventive measures.

Turkmenistan supports the promotion of the the Central Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone (CANWFZ) treaty and joint efforts to ensure the non-proliferation and disarmament regime in General.

During the meeting, the sides noted the constructive level of long-term cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN on a wide range of issues. Special attention was paid to regional and international security issues, including strengthening cooperation in the implementation of the UN Global counter-terrorism strategy.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva