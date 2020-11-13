Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented credentials to President of Israel

On the 11th of November, 2020, the ceremony of presenting the credentials of the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Italian Republic T.Komekov to the President of the State of Israel Reuven Rivlin as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the State of Israel (with the residence in Rome) was held in the Presidential Palace of the city of Jerusalem, Trend reports citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the ceremony, the President of the State of Israel conveyed the congratulatory words to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan, as well as addressed the best wishes to the Turkmen people. The Head of Israel noted the vital input of the positive neutrality policy carried out by the President of Turkmenistan in the advancement of peace, stability and security on the regional and international level.

In his turn, Ambassador T.Komekov conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes to the President of the State of Israel and the people of the country on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan. During the event, the interest of both parties was expressed on further promotion of friendly ties between Turkmenistan and Israel on the aspects of mutual interest.