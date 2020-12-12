We highly appreciate Turkmenistan's commitment to ideals of OIC - OIC SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

In his video message to the participants of the International Conference "Policy of Neutrality and its Role in Ensuring International Peace, Security and Sustainable Development" Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Yousef Bin Ahmad al-Othaimeen addressed warm words of congratulations to the leadership of Turkmenistan and the Turkmen people on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the permanent neutrality of the country.

The head of the OIC noted that the positive policy of mutual respect and mutual benefit pursued by Turkmenistan, as well as its position on resolving international problems through peace and dialogue, are consistent with the goals and principles enshrined in the Charter of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The head of the second largest international organization also stated that the vision of Turkmenistan to achieve significant progress based on equality, mutual benefit and global cooperation is in line with the goals of the OIC Action Program for 2020-2025, and added that the OIC highly values ​​Turkmenistan's commitment to the ideals of the Organization, his positive contribution to joint action.