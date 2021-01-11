Turkmenistan continues to implement project of Turan deserts conservation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

A dossier has been prepared for the nomination of the 'Turan Deserts of Central Asia' to the UNESCO World Heritage List, Trend reported on Monday, citing the “SNG.Seqodna” (CIS.Today) information portal.

The Ministry of Agriculture and. Environment Protection of Turkmenistan will continue to implement the project on Central Asian Desert Initiative - Conservation and Sustainable Use of Turkmenistan Deserts.

As part of the relevant process, the territories of the Repetek, Bereketli-Garagum and Gaplangyr state reserves will be expanded.

On an annual basis, the Turkmen authorities expand work on the development of the Karakum Desert ecosystem. In this direction, the emphasis is on expanding the biodiversity of the relevant territories, creating artificial lakes.

As earlier UNESCO told Trend, Cooperation with the UN in general and with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in particular is one of the priorities of Turkmenistan's foreign policy.

The main goal of Turkmenistan's accession to UNESCO was the task of establishing international cooperation, among other things, in the field of humanities.

"Currently, cooperation between UNESCO and Turkmenistan covers almost all priority areas within the sphere of interests of both sides, which are aimed at achieving the goals and objectives of universal development, including within the framework of the UN Sustainable Development Goals until 2030," the message reads.

Having become a full-fledged subject of the system of international relations in connection with its accession to the UN in March 1992, Turkmenistan has embarked on an active foreign policy, including the comprehensive development of cooperation in the field of education, science, culture and communication. This policy fully fits into the context of the country's entry into the global processes of educational, scientific and cultural integration.

Turkmenistan became a full member of UNESCO in 1993. At the same time, for the practical implementation of the tasks in this direction, the National Commission for UNESCO was created, which functions to this day.

"Throughout all these years, Turkmenistan has always followed its obligations undertaken within the framework of UNESCO and has made an important contribution to the achievement of the goals and objectives of this organization.

The UNESCO secretariat notes that Turkmenistan has shown itself to be a responsible member of the organization, proving in practice its commitment to the ideals and objectives of UNESCO.

