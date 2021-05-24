Turkmenistan appoints ambassador to Algeria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Amanlyev Ishanguly has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Algeria, Trend reports, citing the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

Amanlyev is also the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Turkey.

Earlier, the countries exchanged views on promising areas of interstate partnership between Turkmenistan and Algeria.

Among the key areas of the Turkmen-Algerian relations, the trade and economic, fuel and energy sectors were identified. A separate topic of discussion was the establishment of contacts in the field of culture.

Issues related to the development of more effective partnership models are of great importance.

