Turkmenistan names measures taken in country to combat COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Since the first days of COVID-19 spread globally, Turkmenistan has formed and prepared a unified national strategy to combat COVID-19, which provides a set of organizational, legal, financial, economic, sanitary-epidemiological, medical, and quarantine measures, said President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports with reference to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

The president made the remark during an interview with Russian 'Mir' International Television and Radio Company.

He noted that a government commission for the fight against dangerous infectious diseases was created to handle the issue.

In addition, an operational headquarters was established in the country with the involvement of representatives of state structures.

The president said that Turkmenistan has introduced a step-by-step strengthening of border, migration and customs regimes, as well as restrictions on Turkmenistan's air traffic with foreign countries that are objectively dictated by the situation.

In addition, the relevant departments of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry conduct testing and quarantine measures for all people arriving in Turkmenistan from abroad.

Currently the country is mandatory to vaccinate the population against 14 infections.

So far, Turkmenistan has reported no coronavirus COVID-19 cases.

