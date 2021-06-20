Unified register of public services to be created in Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan 20 June 2021 08:18 (UTC+04:00)
Unified register of public services to be created in Turkmenistan

With the coordination of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, a single register of public services will be drawn up, which will be the next step in the implementation of the Concept for the Development of the Digital Economy in the country and towards the creation of "electronic government", Trend reports citing Kabar.

At the first stage, the register will ensure transparency and increase control over the observance of the legal rights of citizens to timely and fair receipt of public services. In the future, based on the list, which will include both offline and online services, the Unified Portal of State Services of Turkmenistan (e.gov.tm) and other specialized institutions will gradually transfer them to digital format.

The Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan held a meeting of the inter-sectoral commission on the creation of a unified register of public services, which included specialists from the Ministry of Justice, the State Committee on Statistics, and the “Turkmenaragatnashyk” agency.

The meeting made it possible to comprehend the key areas of further work, determine the deadlines for the implementation of the mapped out plans and coordinate joint activities to solve urgent problems.

The working group is to determine the form of the future list so that it is universal and can combine all existing types of online and offline services provided by state institutions of Turkmenistan.

-“The register will help ordinary citizens to understand what services are provided by official departments, which will simplify many administrative procedures, make state management balanced and transparent,” commented Guvanch Shamukhammedov, head of the computer technology department of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan.

The preparation of a new unified list is carried out in accordance with the best world experience and provides for the adoption of a number of regulatory documents. They will regulate the procedure for including and excluding services from the register, ensuring its relevance for solving problems arising from the Concept for the Development of the Digital Economy in Turkmenistan for 2019-2025.

The urgency of creating a new register is also due to the expansion of the range of services provided by the state and the need to transfer them to an online format. Today, the penetration of the Internet into the global economy makes digital transformation a prerequisite for further socio-economic development. This transformation, in turn, will lead to the elimination of unnecessary administrative barriers and simplification of interaction between citizens and the state.

