Turkmenistan reviews measures to fight COVID-19

Turkmenistan 20 June 2021 14:11 (UTC+04:00)
On June 18, esteemed President held a meeting of the Emergency commission for combating the spread of diseases of Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing Turkmenistan today.

Opening the meeting, the Turkmen leader said that it was decided to hold a meeting of a meeting of the Emergency commission for combating the spread of diseases of Turkmenistan due to the deteriorating situation in the world. New forms of coronavirus are emerging worldwide today. More than 14000 species of it have already been registered in some countries.

Protecting the health and well-being of our citizens, as well as ensuring their safety, is the main goal of the public policy. “Our state is making every effort to do so”, the head of state said. In this regard, it was noted that in accordance with the state program “Health”, the healthcare system of our country is being modernized according to the requirements of the time, as well as the work is under way to prevent, diagnose and treat various infectious diseases.

Turkmenistan is constantly exchanging experiences with other countries in this regard. It works closely with the United Nations, its specialized agencies, and the World Health Organization, actively participates in all international health events. From the first days of the onset of acute pneumonia in the world, the Government of Turkmenistan took a particularly responsible and comprehensive approach to this dangerous disease, the esteemed President said.

In order to prevent the spread of acute pneumonia in our country, important measures have been taken. In addition, timely and comprehensive steps have been undertaken to prevent the infection, the necessary vaccines have been procured and the population is being vaccinated in a phased manner. As a result of the great work that has been done so far, we can say that no coronavirus infection has been detected in our country. But we must not relax yet, the Turkmen leader said.

Then the head of state gave the floor to Minister of Health and Medical Industry, Chairman of the Emergency commission for combating the spread of diseases of Turkmenistan N.Amannepesov.

He said that in accordance with the comprehensive programs of the esteemed President aimed at comprehensive development of the country, the national healthcare system is being radically modernized, human health protection, prevention of infectious diseases and sustainable maintenance of the epidemiological situation in our country are stable.

In this regard, N.Amannepesov reported on the work being done to prevent COVID-19 from entering and spreading across the country. Based on the instructions and initiatives of our esteemed President, our country has accumulated a great deal of experience in the prevention of infectious diseases since the beginning of 2020. In order to further strengthen the prevention and spread of infectious diseases in our country, a number of restrictions have been introduced based on the decisions of the Emergency commission for combating the spread of diseases of Turkmenistan. Vaccination for the prevention of seasonal influenza has been carried out. Vaccination against COVID-19 infection is currently underway. Given that the epidemiological situation in the world is unstable and various forms of the virus are occurring, our citizens who travel abroad are under quarantine.

Based on the unprecedented efforts of our national leader to protect the health of our people, prevent and combat diseases, the healthcare institutions of our country have the necessary reagents, consumables, diagnostic aids, disinfectants and medicines for the prevention of infectious diseases. They are fully equipped and their reserve fund was established.

The Minister said that jointly with the relevant ministries and departments of the country, the epidemiological situation is being analyzed on a regular basis and appropriate decisions are being made. According to the media and the World Health Organization, new, fast-spreading, aggressive, and difficult-to-treat forms of COVID-19 infection have recently emerged. The complex epidemiological situation in the world requires the strengthening of effective preventive measures in our country, the minister said.

He assured the Leader of the Nation that the Emergency commission for combating the spread of diseases of Turkmenistan, in cooperation with all the ministries and departments of the country, would continue to carry out the instructions given by the esteemed Presidential to further strengthen the preventive measures.

Addressing the meeting participants, the esteemed President emphasized that “our people's health is the wealth of the country”. The Turkmen leader identified a number of urgent objectives in order to take the next steps to strengthen the work on the prevention of infectious diseases.

First of all, the head of state pointed out the need to keep citizens coming from foreign countries under quarantine for 21 days and then continue to monitor them in homes. At the same time, the vaccination against COVID-19 are to be continued among the population and COVID-19 vaccines have to be purchased from abroad, the Turkmen leader said.

