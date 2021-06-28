Turkmenistan to purchase COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28

Turkmenistan will purchase 1.5 million doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, Trend reports with reference to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

The purchase will be carried out thanks to the decree signed by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, allowing to the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of the country to conclude a contract with China National Biotec Group Company Limited (Sinopharm) company for the purchase of the above-mentioned volume of vaccines.

So far, Turkmenistan has reported no coronavirus COVID-19 cases.

Since the first days of COVID-19 spread globally, Turkmenistan has formed and prepared a unified national strategy to combat COVID-19, which provides a set of organizational, legal, financial, economic, sanitary-epidemiological, medical, and quarantine measures.

A government commission for the fight against dangerous infectious diseases was created to handle the issue.

In addition, an operational headquarters was established in the country with the involvement of representatives of state structures.

Turkmenistan has introduced a step-by-step strengthening of border, migration and customs regimes, as well as restrictions on Turkmenistan's air traffic with foreign countries that are objectively dictated by the situation.

In addition, the relevant departments of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry conduct testing and quarantine measures for all people arriving in Turkmenistan from abroad.

