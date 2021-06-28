Co-op of Turkmenistan with Turkic Council discussed

On June 28, 2021, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) Baghdad Amreyev who has arrived to Ashgabat on a working visit, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current level and prospects of collaboration of Turkmenistan with the Turkic Council aimed at the advancement of constructive partnership between the countries of the given format.

The responsible approach of Turkmenistan to the work of the Turkic Council was stated at the meeting that is confirmed by the consistent participation of the head of state to the events of high level organized by the Council.

Participating to the informal Summit of the Turkic Council in the end of March of 2021, the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has underlined the importance of its mission in the context of resolving the pressing tasks occupying the global and regional agenda.

At today’s meeting, it was underlined that Turkmenistan stands for the development of partnership within the Turkic Council, particularly on the issues of maintaining stability and security, including the energy and ecological safety in the region and beyond it. Also, the Turkmen side positively regards the opportunities of involving the potential of the Turkic Council for the expansion of collaboration in the area of transport and communications from the perspective of sustainable development.

Besides, the possibilities of Turkmenistan’s joining the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States in a special status were considered.