UN appoints new resident coordinator in Turkmenistan

The United Nations (UN) has appointed Dmitry Shlapachenko as Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the UN.

“Shlapachenko brings more than 25 years of experience in diplomacy, international cooperation, political and socioeconomic affairs, development coordination, peacebuilding, and strategic planning to the position,”said the report.

Earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan confirmed the commitment of the state to participate in the activities of the UN.

Turkmenistan and the UN also considered joint actions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as issues of its economic impact.

Earlier, Turkmenistan expressed its desire to open a broad multilateral dialogue on transport issues within the UN framework with the participation of all member states of this organization, specialized international structures, world financial institutions, and other interested parties.

