Turkmenistan Airlines to organize charter flight from Russia’s Tatarstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan Airlines will organize a charter flight from Russia’s Tatarstan on July 15, 2021, Trend reports with reference to the online scoreboard of the Minsk National Airport.

The airline will issue air tickets for an export flight from Kazan only according to the lists of the Consulate General of Turkmenistan.

Earlier, planes from different countries with Turkmen citizens, who were unable to return due to the same reason, have arrived at Turkmenabat International Airport (Turkmenistan).

There are no registered cases of coronavirus infection in Turkmenistan, but Turkmenistan is taking all necessary sanitary measures to prevent the virus from entering the country.

Earlier, the country adopted the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, as well as the need to provide a COVID-19 absence certificate s when using flights.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva