Garment factory of Turkmenistan's Balkan region exceeds production plan

Bereket Sewing Factory, located in Turkmenistan’s Balkan velayat, produced 271,831 garments worth nearly 8.4 million manats (about $2.3 million) in the first six months of this year, Trend reports citing Business Turkmenistan.

The enterprise, owned by the Ministry of Textile Industry of Turkmenistan, fulfilled the production plan for the period by 141%, the country’s official media reports.

Founded in 2011, the Bereket Sewing Factory is equipped with modern machinery of leading companies from Turkey, Japan and Germany, according to the report.

The structure of the Ministry of Textile Industry of Turkmenistan includes more than 80 textile enterprises, employing around 26 thousand specialists. Turkmenistan exports over 55% of domestic textile products to international markets.