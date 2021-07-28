Turkmenistan, Tajikistan sign protocol of tenth meeting of the intergovernmental commission

On July 28, 2021, the tenth session of the Joint Turkmen-Tajik Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation was held in Dushanbe, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan (MFA).

The Turkmen side of the Commission was headed by the Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan Muhammetgeldi Serdarov, while the Tajik side was led by the Minister of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan Djuma Daler Shafokhir.

During the session, the parties underlined the high level of Turkmen-Tajik relations, which are strengthened by the trustful political dialogue on the highest state level. The participants of the session discussed the implementation of joint activities in accordance with the resolutions of the last session of the Commission, which was held in Ashgabat in November 2019.

The condition of the trade-economic and investment cooperation was analyzed. The delegations stated with satisfaction the consistency of collaboration between the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tajikistan.

The sides emphasized the necessity of reinforcing the work aimed at the enhancement of conditions facilitating further development of trade-economic and investment ties, including the matters of increasing the export and import operations, as well as expanding the assortment of goods and services provided. Besides, the key aspects of cooperation in the area of energy, industry, agriculture and water resources, as well as the collaboration in the transport field were considered.

The participants of the session discussed the issues of developing the cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The interest in the arrangement of joint forums, fairs and conferences with the participation of representatives of business circles of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tajikistan was expressed.

The sides noted the importance of holding joint events in the area of culture and science. The opportunities of developing cooperation in the field of sport and youth policy were considered, including through the expansion of the dialogue between the state entities and public youth organizations of two countries.

Upon the outcomes of the talks, the parties signed the Protocol of the Tenth Session of the Commission. The eleventh meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Tajik Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation is planned to take place in 2022 in Ashgabat.