OSCE's co-op objectives with Turkmenistan include promoting renewable energy sources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

OSCE’s main objectives of cooperation with Turkmenistan in 2021 include promoting renewable energy, energy security and environmental protection, Head of OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, Ambassador John MacGregor told Trend.

The objectives of cooperation with Turkmenistan also include: expanding long-term assistance in the area of preventing and combating corruption, money laundering and terrorist financing.

"Our joint work strengthens the regulatory framework governing investments in initiatives to combat climate change, e-commerce and small- and medium-sized enterprises and promotes regional economic cooperation," he said.

As he said, for 2021, in the politico-military dimension, OSCE will place special emphasis on providing support in the area of strategic trade control, enhancing cybersecurity capacities, countering violent extremism and radicalization that lead to terrorism, and promoting the role of women in conflict prevention in Turkmenistan.

"We have also designed projects to strengthen the security of critical energy infrastructure against terrorist attacks and to promote intelligence-led policing," MacGregor said.

"For the 2021 objectives in the human dimension, we have attached special importance to assisting the Office of the Ombudsperson and the implementation of Turkmenistan’s new action plans on national human rights and gender equality. We also have joint initiatives with the government for promoting the rule of law, strengthening criminal justice and penitentiary systems, as well as facilitating multilingual and multicultural education. Supporting interactions between state institutions, media and the public in healthcare emergencies is also high on our agenda," he said.

MacGregor also noted that OSCE’s main objective for Turkmenistan, like with other participating States hosting an OSCE mission, is to support the country in turning its OSCE commitments into concrete actions.

"We base our objectives on the priorities of the host country while also aspiring to maintain balance in all three dimensions of security," he concluded.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva