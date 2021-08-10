Turkmenistan, UN discuss main aspects of co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

Trend:

Today, on the 10th of August, the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov with the newly appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Dmitry Shlapachenko, who has arrived to Turkmenistan, was held, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan (MFA).

After warmly greetings to each other, the parties underlined the efficiency of collaboration of Turkmenistan with the United Nations and its specialized agencies which touches practically all areas of life. The head of the MFA of Turkmenistan reiterated the assuredness of Turkmenistan in the universal legitimacy of the given international structure, as well as in the relevance of the principles and missions embedded in its Charter.

The diplomats considered the current and prospective projects and spoke about the key directions of cooperation. The importance of the initiatives proposed by Turkmenistan under the leadership of the head of state in the area of energy, transport, ecology, healthcare and others that are reflected in a number of Resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly, were especially noted.

The parties also emphasized the significance of strengthening peace and trust between the countries and people. The relevance of joint events taking place within the International Year of Peace and Trust and in honor of the United Nations’ 75th anniversary was underlined.

The diplomats also discussed the implementation of the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework between the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations for 2021-2025 that was signed in March of 2020. Among the common strategic missions are: administration oriented at people and the supremacy of law, green and sustainable economic growth, inclusive and accessible healthcare, education and social protection. The practical actions on implementing the SDGs on the national level were viewed. The parties agreed to continue active cooperation on the way to attaining these goals.

Dmitry Shlapachenko expressed gratitude to the Turkmen side for warm welcome and congratulations on his appointment to the responsible post. He also added that while leading the UN Country Team, he is going to make every effort to develop the cooperation between the UN and Turkmenistan for the sake of overall peace, stability and prosperity.