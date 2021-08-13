Turkmenistan boosts import of chemicals from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

Trend:

The export of chemical products from Turkey to Turkmenistan increased by 22 percent from January through June 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, amounting to $63.7 million, the Ministry of Trade of Turkey told Trend.

Reportedly, in June 2021, the volume of exports of chemical products from Turkey to Turkmenistan increased by 34.5 percent compared to June 2020 and reached $14 million.

From January through June 2021, Turkey as a whole increased the export of chemical products by 40.1 percent compared to the same period of 2020, up to $11.9 billion.

Turkey exported chemical products worth $2.37 billion in June 2021, which is 66.6 percent more compared to June 2020.

In the last 12 months (from June 2020 through June 2021), Turkey’s exports of chemical products amounted to over $21.6 billion.