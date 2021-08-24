Turkmenistan, UN talk prospects for deepening strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24

Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and new UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Dmitry Shlapachenko discussed prospects for deepening strategic partnership, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the UN office.

According to the information, the sides discussed the prospects for deepening the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the United Nations, especially in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and national priorities in the field of economic diversification, social protection, human rights, etc.

Shlapachenko noted the active position of Turkmenistan in the international arena, the country's constructive participation in solving global and regional issues through active cooperation with the UN and its structures.

Also, Shlapachenko expressed gratitude to the president of Turkmenistan for his active support of the global initiatives proposed by the UN Secretary General in the field of sustainable development and human rights, including the national program of response to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the official ceremony of presenting his credentials and meeting with the president of Turkmenistan, Shlapachenko made an appeal to the media, in which he assured that he will make every effort to further strengthen strategic cooperation between the UN development system and Turkmenistan.