Turkmenistan counting on support of UN member states in efforts to combat COVID-19

Turkmenistan will continue to support the coordinated efforts of the global community to combat a coronavirus infection of a new type, the political and socio-economic consequences of its spread, Trend reports with reference to the State Information Agency of Turkmenistan.

The above statement was mentioned in the priority positions of Turkmenistan at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

Having emphasizing the importance of cohesion and solidarity of all Member States and the United Nations System in the fight against a common threat, Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) considers unacceptable politicization of coronavirus spread issues.

It is noted that one of the main tasks in this area, Turkmenistan considers the strengthening of universal potential of readiness, collective sustainability and response to emergency health situations based on developed strategies and UN plans to counter coronavirus infection.

At the same time, the Turkmen side emphasizes that the main platform of a multilateral dialogue on the development of consolidated, mutually agreed answers to the general challenges in the field of global health care is the World Health Organization (WHO).

In addition, Turkmenistan considers the most effective way to minimize the negative economic effects of COVID-19 pandemic - strengthening the work of the UN profile structures on certain key areas of restoration of the global economy.

In this regard, Ashgabat, during the 76th session of the General Assembly, intends to promote proposals on the establishment of the WHO's special program to study the coronavirus genome, the WHO multilateral mechanism to combat pneumonia, the WHO methodological center for the treatment and prevention of acute infections and the Central Asian Regional Center for Epidemiology , virology and bacteriology.

It was also noted that Turkmenistan is counting on the support of UN member states and specialized UN system agencies in the implementation of the aforementioned proposals.

