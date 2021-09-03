Turkmenistan, UK talk humanitarian issues related to situation in Afghanistan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3
Trend:
Turkmenistan and the UK discussed humanitarian issues related to the situation in Afghanistan, Trend reports with reference to press service of Turkmen MFA.
On September 3, 2021, Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Vepa Khadzhiyev had a telephone conversation with Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development of UK.
According to the information, the parties discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation.
It is noted that special emphasis was placed on certain humanitarian issues related to the situation in Afghanistan.
