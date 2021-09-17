Turkmenistan, UN talk creation of national database on SDGs

On September 17, there was a meeting on cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the UN on strengthening statistical capacity and reporting on implementation of national SDGs, Socio-Economic Response Plan and Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework between the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations for 2021-2025, Trend reports with reference to press service of Turkmen MFA.

During the meeting the importance of dynamic joint activities on a systematic basis, aimed at the comprehensive implementation of the fundamental documents on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Agenda, was also emphasized.

During the meeting, the parties considered in detail the beginning of the Mid-Term National Review of the SDGs and the 2nd Voluntary National Review. They discussed the progress of joint activities on creation of the National Database on the SDGs of Turkmenistan, as well as preparation for the Population and Housing Census 2022.

In this context, there was an exchange of views on the global assessment of national statistical capacity (UNECE) and opportunities for enhancing statistical capacity offered by the UN system.