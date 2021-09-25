Meeting of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan's Milli Gengesh held in Ashgabat

On September 25, 2021, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov chaired a meeting of the Halk Maslahaty (People’s Council) of the Milli Gengesh (National Council) of Turkmenistan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the sacred Independence of Turkmenistan.

The meeting was attended by elected members of the Halk Maslahaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan, members of the Mejlis, heads of government agencies, political parties and public organizations, khyakims of velayats, districts and cities, honorary elders and representatives of all sectors of the population.

The agenda of the nationwide event focused on the achievements of Turkmenistan’s statehood over 30 years of independence. The discussion also focused on the priorities of further comprehensive development of Turkmenistan and implementation of the goals and tasks to ensure prosperous life of Turkmen people. Important decisions were made aimed at further prosperity of our independent state and improving the living standards of the people.

In his speech, the President of Turkmenistan noted with satisfaction the tremendous achievements of the country during the years of sovereign development. The head of state noted that within historically short period of time Turkmen people proved to be a peace-loving, friendly nation able to build and create.

Noting the importance of the landmark date, Turkmen leader emphasized that this anniversary date intended to further strengthen the unity and cohesion of our people will become another confident step forward on the chosen creative path in the modern history of the country.

During his speech, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized formation of a solid foundation for strong economic development and outlined priority directions of the national policy.

The President also spoke about the importance of the foreign policy of the state and the high prestige of Turkmenistan in the international arena. As the head of state stressed, our state will continue consistently implement a peace-loving foreign policy strategy aimed at the development of friendly, constructive relations with the world countries.

During the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan signed decrees on awarding state awards to distinguished citizens on the occasion of the anniversary of Independence of Turkmenistan.