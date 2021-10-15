Turkmenistan, UN discuss strategic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

By Farida Nuri - Trend:

Turkmenistan and UN discussed strategic cooperation in a wide range of areas, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The mentioned issue was discussed during the meeting between the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and UN Deputy Secretary General, Head of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office (UNCTU) Vladimir Voronkov.

During the conversation, the Turkmen side, highly appreciating the activities of the UNCTU, expressed its intention to develop cooperation with the Office for the further implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in Central Asia.

In this regard, issues of bilateral and multi-format interaction in the implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy were discussed in detail, important steps of the government of Turkmenistan were highlighted.

Also, discussing issues of information security and cooperation on youth issues, the parties focused on the adoption, under the auspices of the UN, of universal legal acts on ensuring security in the information space.

FM of Turkmenistan emphasized that Turkmenistan, supporting the central role of the UN in consolidating international efforts to combat transnational organized crime, advocates the development of new international legal instruments to counter emerging threats, in particular cybercrime and related challenges to international information security.

In addition, the parties noted the significance of the 2011 Ashgabat Declaration and the Joint Action Plan on Counter- Terrorism in Central Asia, which laid the foundation for adapting the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy to a specific region.

Moreover, the parties highlighted the success of the joint activities of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office and the Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy in the development of the Action Plan for the implementation of the National Strategy of Turkmenistan for the Prevention of Violent Extremism and Counter-Terrorism for 2021-2024, adopted in December 2020 and being successfully implemented at present.