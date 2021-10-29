Turkmenistan ready to contribute to early establishment of peace, unity in Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

By Farida Nuri - Trend:

Foreign ministers of the neighboring countries of Afghanistan held talks in the Iranian capital Tehran, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen media.

The event was also attended by the foreign ministries of Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, representatives of Russia and China.

At the meeting, Turkmenistan was represented by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov.

During the talks, the diplomats noted the need to consolidate the efforts of the parties to assist in the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan with the participation of all national groups in the country.

Moreover, among the top-priority issues, ensuring peace in Afghanistan, the possibility of integrating the country into large-scale economic, energy, and transport - communication projects of regional significance, were discussed.

During the talks, the foreign ministers emphasized that Turkmenistan regularly participates in multilateral dialogues on Afghanistan and is ready, as a neighboring, neutral state, to help create conditions for the early establishment of peace, harmony and unity in this country.