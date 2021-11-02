Turkmenistan to join treaty on establishing Global Green Growth Institute

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

Trend:

The Turkmen Parliament's Majlis [Lower Chamber] approved the bill "On joining Agreement on Establishment of Global Green Growth Institute", adopted on June 20, 2012 in Rio de Janeiro, Trend reports.

The approval took place at the fifteenth meeting of Majlis of the Parliament of the sixth convocation, held on October 30, 2021.

The agreement defined promotion of the sustainable development of developing countries by supporting and spreading a new economic paradigm in which green growth is considered as a balanced progress of economic growth and environmental sustainability as the key goal of the Global Green Growth Institute (“GGGI”).

The Institute is an international intergovernmental organization headquartered in Seoul. The President of the Assembly and Chairman of the GGGI Council is Ban Ki-moon, the former UN Secretary General. Currently GGGI is implementing 54 projects in more than 30 countries around the world. They aim to stimulate inclusive and sustainable economic growth in developing and emerging market economies through the development of green economies amid the climate changes.

GGGI cooperates with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the Green Climate Fund, established by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to support developing countries in tackling climate change, and other donors to raise financial resources for joint projects.

So, through the grant funds of the KOICA, Uzbekistan and the Global Green Growth Institute are implementing the joint project on the "green" restoration of the Aral Sea region, overcoming the consequences of the environmental crisis of the Aral Sea and defining measures for sustainable life support, resistant to natural disasters. It’s planned to open the first GGGI office in Central Asia in the Uzbek capital Tashkent.