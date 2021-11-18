Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern to buy equipment from UAE company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed an order on the conclusion of a contract between the Turkmengas State Concern and the UAE Auguste International Fze for the purchase of technical equipment and spare parts, Trend reports on Nov. 17 with reference to the Turkmen media.

The technical equipment and spare parts will be used to replace obsolete equipment and repair installations at gas production stations of Dovletabatgazchykarysh department of the state concern in south-eastern Turkmenistan.