Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern to buy equipment from UAE company
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18
Trend:
Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed an order on the conclusion of a contract between the Turkmengas State Concern and the UAE Auguste International Fze for the purchase of technical equipment and spare parts, Trend reports on Nov. 17 with reference to the Turkmen media.
The technical equipment and spare parts will be used to replace obsolete equipment and repair installations at gas production stations of Dovletabatgazchykarysh department of the state concern in south-eastern Turkmenistan.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
We will surely watch rise of new top contenders at 35th Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships - FIG President
Azerbaijan's transit opportunities can make it alternative to Suez Canal - Iranian official (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation holds charity event together with ambassadors of World Championships (PHOTO)
Recent events on border between Azerbaijan, Armenia testify to importance of rapid demarcation – Russia’s MFA
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expressed condolences to families of Azerbaijani servicemen killed as a result of Armenian provocation (PHOTO)