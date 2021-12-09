Turkmenistan supports measure by int'l community to fight COVID-19 consequences – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

Turkmenistan fully supports the coordinated actions of the world community to combat the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov said during the second ministerial conference in the "Italy + Central Asia" format, Trend reports citing Turkmenistan’s foreign ministry.

According to Meredov, the positions of the CA countries and Italy on the most important issues of world politics largely coincide or are similar. He noted that the existing multilateral dialogue is aimed at strengthening peace and stability, demonstrates adherence to the principles of peace and trust.

Speaking about the new global challenge that all humanity is struggling with, the minister noted that Turkmenistan fully supports the coordinated actions of the world community to combat the negative consequences of the pandemic.

“In this context, the country has put forward an initiative to create the necessary conditions for systemic interaction of medical scientists and experts, including within the framework of international organizations,” he said.

Regarding the topic of multilateral cooperation in the field of ecology and environmental protection, Meredov noted that in order to fulfill its international obligations, Turkmenistan is also making practical efforts to create a sustainable approach to the problem of climate change.