Turkmenistan Airlines to organize charter flight from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Turkmenistan Airlines will organize a charter flight from Turkey on the Istanbul-Turkmenabat route on May 14, 2022, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

According to the data on the official website of Istanbul International Airport, flight T5 3922 is scheduled to depart for Turkmenabad at 04:00 (GMT+3).

All citizens arriving by charter flight from Turkey will undergo mandatory quarantine period.

Turkmenistan organizes charter flights to the Turkmenabad International Airport several times a month from countries such as Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, India, Kazakhstan and EU countries to return its citizens to their homeland.

Regular flights between Turkmenistan and other countries were discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.