UAE activity on Turkmenistan's Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange for April 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. UAE was an active participant in the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan in April 2022, Trend reports with reference to the exchange’s data.

In the first week of April, UAE purchased gasoline, liquefied gas and polypropylene from Turkmenistan. During the second week of April, UAE purchased gasoline.

In the third week of April, UAE purchased gasoline, liquefied gas and hydrotreated diesel fuel.

Terry products, cotton yarn and licorice root, were also purchased by UAE on the exchange of Turkmenistan in the fourth week of April.

As for the last week of April, UAE bought jet fuel, cotton yarn, dyed terry products and hydrotreated diesel fuel.

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan was established on July 29, 1994. It is the most important body of state regulation of export-import operations.