Turkmen Airline resumes regular flights to several cities around world

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Turkmenistan Airlines will resume regular flights to Dubai (UAE) from May 30, and to Kazan (Russia) from June 1, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

The flight to Dubai will be operated from the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat, on Mondays. The departure is at 12:20 (GMT+5).

The flight to Kazan will be operated from the Turkmen capital on Wednesdays. Departure is at 14:55 (GMT+5).

The ticket price for the Ashgabat - Dubai flight will be 6,700 Turkmen manats ($1,910), and for the Ashgabat - Kazan flight – 8,020 Turkmen manats ($2,290).

Earlier, Turkmenistan announced the resumption of regular flights to Germany.

Regular flights between Turkmenistan and other countries were discontinued due to COVID-19 in March 2020.