Turkmenistan to open another large parking lot for heavy trucks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Construction of a large private parking lot for heavy trucks has begun in the Koneurgench district of Dashoguz region in the north of Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the Business Turkmenistan website.

The total area of the parking lot, built by a local entrepreneur, is three hectares.

In addition to parking spaces, it is planned to build a maintenance area for heavy-duty vehicles with an inspection pit and the necessary specialized equipment in this complex.

The new business project promises to be promising, especially given the congestion of one of the longest highways in the Dashoguz region, which borders Uzbekistan, the report says.

Turkmenistan is increasing investments in the modernization of road transport infrastructure, which is of crucial importance for the further economic growth of the region.