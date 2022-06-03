Turkmenistan discusses international efforts to resolve Afghan crisis peacefully

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hadjiev took part in the regular meeting on Afghanistan of Special Representatives and Envoys of Central Asian countries and the EU, held in Almaty (Kazakhstan), Trend reports citing the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Turkmenistan.

During the event, international and regional efforts to peacefully resolve the crisis in Afghanistan, the active involvement of this country in regional integration processes, economic recovery and the implementation of various infrastructure projects on its territory were discussed.

Meanwhile, Hadjiev noted the main aspects of Turkmenistan's policy towards Afghanistan, including the ongoing TAPI project.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to continue the dialogue of this format on a regular basis.