Turkiye organizes charter flight from Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Turkiye has organized a charter flight from Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

A special flight on the Istanbul-Turkmenbashi-Istanbul route of Turkish Airlines is scheduled for June 17.

Furthermore, another Turkish Airlines charter flight on the Istanbul-Turkmenbashi-Istanbul route is scheduled for June 10.

If earlier, Turkish Airlines organized one special flight from Turkmenistan to Turkiye every 15 days, now the airline will operate charter flights once a week.

Meanwhile, like Turkiye, Turkmenistan organizes charter flights to the Turkmenabad International Airport several times a month from countries such as Turkiye, Belarus, Uzbekistan, India, Kazakhstan, and the EU countries, to return its citizens to their homeland.

Regular flights between Turkmenistan and other countries of the world were discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.