Turkmenistan envisions to modernize existing taxation system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed to modernize the existing taxation system, turn it into an electronic one, Trend reports citing the State News Agency of Turkmenistan (TDH).

Berdimuhamedov said this during an expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The president ordered to modernize the budget and tax system, consistently improve financial reporting, as well as fully introduce an electronic taxation system in Turkmenistan.

Furthermore, Berdimuhamedov instructed the government to activate the work of the small and medium-sized business support fund, review the monetary system and improve financial management.

The measures taken in these areas should contribute to the development of sectors of the national economy and the creation of new jobs.