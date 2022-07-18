Turkmenistan participates in UN event on Digitalization of Global Supply Chains Management

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. Within the framework of the UN-2022 Political Forum, an event on the topic "Digitalization of the Global Supply Chains Management through Introduction of the Blockchain Technologies" was held in New York, Trend reports citing Arzuw News.

The meeting was organized by the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, the Intergovernmental Commission of the International Transport Corridor Europe–Caucasus–Asia (TRACECA), the Intergovernmental Council of Road Workers and the International Center for Transport Diplomacy.

During the event, the importance and timeliness of the adoption of the UN General Assembly resolution initiated by Turkmenistan "Strengthening links between all modes of transport to ensure stable and reliable international transport for sustainable development during and after the COVID-19 pandemic" was emphasized.

Furthermore, there was an exchange of experience and opinions on the effective fight against coronavirus, while promoting the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.