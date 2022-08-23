Turkmen ambassador to Azerbaijan visits liberated Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. The newly appointed Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan Gurbanmammet Elyasov made a trip to Azerbaijani city of Shusha on August 21, Trend reports via the embassy.

According to the embassy, this was the first visit of Elyasov to the cultural capital of Azerbaijan and the Turkic world of 2023. There, he was received by the Azerbaijani President’s Special Representative in Shusha Aydin Karimov.

The ambassador got acquainted with the historical sites of the city and was informed about the reconstruction and restoration work carried out there.