Turkmenistan Airlines resumes regular flights to Istanbul

Turkmenistan Materials 3 October 2022 15:39 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Turkmenistan Airlines resumes regular flights to Istanbul (Türkiye) on October 5, 2022, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

Flights will be operated four times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Meanwhile, flights from Turkmenistan to Türkiye were suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Turkmenistan Airlines operates regular flights to Moscow (Russia), Frankfurt am Main (Germany), Minsk (Belarus), Kazan (Russia) and Dubai (UAE).

