ADB to share project development experience with Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will share its experience with Turkmenistan in the field of project development, Country Director of the Asian Development Bank for Turkmenistan Artur Andrysiak told Trend.

"ADB has extensive experience in various fields, and project development is led by our experts with long-term experience across many countries. This allows ADB to bring valuable international experience and share good practices," Andrysiak said.

He noted that ADB also supports capacity building and institutional strengthening through technical assistance projects. One such project helped two local banks of Turkmenistan to develop methodologies for adequately provisioning their credit risk exposures.

"We hope to share our extensive experience in such important areas as project contracting, financing structures for increasing private sector participation, environmental sustainability and digitalization," the country director said.