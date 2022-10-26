Turkmenistan modernizing customs process within framework of EU program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. A meeting was held at the Central Office of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan between representatives of the Border Management Program in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) and representatives of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen customs service.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, the development of relations, as well as international events planned within the framework of the program, educational conferences and business trips to foreign countries.

Furthermore, they discussed the study of the experience of interregional and European countries in the field of border management, ongoing work to expand cooperation with international organizations, as well as automation of customs procedures in Turkmenistan and work on digital technologies for their further implementation in customs authorities.

It should be noted that the Border Management Program in Central Asia is sponsored by the EU and implemented by the UN Development Program with the help of teams from five countries subordinate to BOMCA and the CADAP partner program.