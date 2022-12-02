UN and Turkmenistan to hold international conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Turkmenistan views the OSCE as a strategic partner in its foreign policy, Khemra Amannazarov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Austria, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to UNIDO, the IAEA and the UN headquarters in Vienna, as well as head of the delegation of Turkmenistan to the OSCE and representative to the CTBTO, said, at the 29th OSCE Ministerial Council held today in Poland, Trend reports.

According to him, this partnership was built on a solid foundation of relations, and therefore Turkmenistan will continue its efforts to enhance and strengthen the role of the organization at the regional and global levels.

Amannazarov noted that on December 11 this year Turkmenistan, in cooperation with the UN, will hold a Dialogue - a Guarantee of Peace International Conference, which in today's geopolitical conditions is a necessary step towards strengthening peace.

The diplomat added that at the present stage, the regions of Central Asia and the Caspian Sea have moved into the focus of international politics. This is largely due to the powerful energy resource potential of the region, its advantages, and geo-economic situation, as well as great opportunities in the development of transport and communication corridors.