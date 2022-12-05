German Monforts provides assistance to development of textile industry of Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The German A. Monforts Textilmaschinen GmbH & Co. KG, which deals with machine tool construction and textile equipment, contributes to the development of the textile industry of Turkmenistan, Area Sales Manager for Turkmenistan Thomas Paffgen told Trend.

"Turkmenistan is a market where completely new textile manufacturing enterprises are being built every time. These enterprises are being built in accordance with the plan and initiative of the Ministry of Textile Industry of Turkmenistan, whenever there is a need for them," Paffgen said.

According to him, the last projects in which the enterprise took part were for the Turkish company Cotam Enterprises Ltd., as well as for two new plants in the cities of Babadaykhan and Kaka.

"Our regional representative Neotek Tekstil Makinaları Tic. Ltd. Şti in Türkiye provides us with strong support in the careful planning and realization of new projects. The specialized and highly automated industrial equipment supplied to Turkmenistan was intended for finishing textile products," he added.