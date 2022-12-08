Turkmenistan aims to reduce food waste with assistance of FAO, Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Turkmenistan aims to reduce food waste with the assistance of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) and Türkiye, Sub-Regional Coordinator for Central Asia at FAO, Viorel Gutu told Trend.

He stressed that on December 2, 2020, Turkmenistan officially endorsed three regional projects implemented under the FAO-Türkiye Partnership Programme on Food and Agriculture (FTPP II).

"One of them is a project that targets the reduction of food loss and waste (FLW) at both national and regional levels through the implementation of policies, strategies and investment programs, sharing knowledge on ways to mitigate losses in production and retail, and raising awareness among consumers," Gutu said.

He noted that the activities currently underway in Turkmenistan include an assessment of FLW along priority value chains based on a survey of value chain actors and field observations, as well as an analysis of national legislation and policies relating to FLW prevention and management.