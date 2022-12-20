Arton Capital reveals Turkmenistan's rank in its Passport Index 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The Canadian Arton Capital consulting company has published the indicator of Turkmenistan in the ranking of world passports, Trend reports via the company.

According to the rating, Turkmenistan ranked 78nd in the passport power rank. Citizens of Turkmenistan can travel to 16 without a visa. In 47 countries, citizens can get a visa on arrival. A visa in advance will be required in 135 countries.

The leader of the rating was the UAE passport, whose owners can travel without a visa to 121 countries, while in 59 countries they can get a visa on arrival, and in advance, a visa is required only in 18 countries.

The rating is based on the number of countries that the passport holder can visit without a visa as well as the countries where the passport holder can receive a visa on arrival.