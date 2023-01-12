Turkmenistan actively cooperates with UN on climate change issues - Resident Coordinator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Turkmenistan actively cooperates with the UN on climate change issues, UN Resident Coordinator to Turkmenistan, Dmitry Shlapachenko told Trend.

"Currently, cooperation between the UN and Turkmenistan continues in the field of climate change and increasing national ambitions to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to mitigate the effects of these changes. In this context, I am pleased to note the intensification of cooperation within the framework of Turkmenistan's initiative to create a regional center for technologies in the field of climate change in the country," the UN Resident Coordinator stressed.

He noted that Turkmenistan has all the necessary resources to continue a constructive international dialogue on climate issues.

"I would like to emphasize that this regional center could also perform an important function in terms of improving the coherence of technological interventions in Central Asian countries with respect to regional policies leading to market aggregation and interventions through private sector investment. It will also serve as a focal point for all regional initiatives and a combined approach to access to finance through various multilateral development banks for transformational technology interventions," Shlapachenko added.