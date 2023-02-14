Turkmenistan takes part in World Government Summit in UAE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The Turkmen delegation headed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov is taking part in the World Government Summit, which takes place from February 13 through 15 in Dubai (UAE), Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

The World Government Summit – 2023 is held under the slogan "Shaping Future Governments". The summit is attended by the heads of 20 states and governments, more than 250 ministers and 10,000 international government figures.

Speaking at the summit session, Rashid Meredov stressed the need to unite the efforts of states and international organizations in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) at the global level, and also noted that Turkmenistan pays great attention to the implementation of national programs and international commitments on issues related to climate change.

He emphasized that Turkmenistan takes a responsible approach to ensuring equality, justice and mutual respect in international trade, and also added that the country attaches great importance to the work of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and compliance with its basic principles.

Meanwhile, the World Government Summit has been held annually in Dubai since 2013.