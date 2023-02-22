Turkmenistan takes part in Central Asia - Japan Business Dialogue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The Turkmen delegation took part in Central Asia - Japan Business Dialogue on February 21, 2023, which took place in Tokyo, the capital of Japan, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

According to the information, the event was organized by the Japanese ROTOBO Trade Association with the support of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

The dialogue was attended by ambassadors of Central Asian countries to Japan, heads of economic committees established with the Central Asian countries, representatives of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and business circles of Japan.

Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov, speaking at the forum, spoke about the current state of trade and economic relations between the two countries and priority areas of cooperation. The favorable conditions that exist in Turkmenistan for Japanese companies were also noted.

At the end of the event, Atadurdy Bayramov invited participating companies to implement projects in Turkmenistan.

The Diplomatic Mission of Turkmenistan in Japan, in cooperation with the Tendo city hall (Japan), recently held a presentation of the new administrative center of the Ahal region – the city of Arkadag. The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov informed the leadership of the Tendo administration in detail about the peculiarities of the development of the Turkmen city.