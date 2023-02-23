Turkish Airlines increases number of flights to Turkmenistan's Ashgabat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Turkish Airlines will increase the number of flights from Istanbul (Türkiye) to Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) from March 24, 2023, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

According to the information, at the moment the airline operates flights to Ashgabat on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and from March 24 it will start flying every day. The cost of an Istanbul-Ashgabat one-way ticket is sold from 7,393 Turkish lira ($391.6), and in the opposite direction Ashgabat - Istanbul is $367.

Departure from Istanbul is scheduled for 20:30 (GMT+3) with arrival in Ashgabat at 02:20 (GMT+5). The return flight is at 03:45 (GMT+5) with arrival in Istanbul at 05:55 (GMT+3).

At the same time, the flight program on the Istanbul - Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan) - Istanbul route will stop on March 23.

Meanwhile, recently the Turkmen Hosh syyahat economic association signed a contract on expanding cooperation and selling tickets to Turkish Airlines. Within the framework of this contract, a new representative office of Turkish Airlines was opened in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan. Thus, the Hosh syyahat economic association became the authorized agent of Turkish Airlines in Turkmenistan.