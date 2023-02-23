Turkmenistan, Bahrain sign large number of bilateral documents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Turkmenistan and Bahrain signed a large number of bilateral documents aimed at deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

According to the information, the documents were signed following negotiations between King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during his official visit to the capital of Bahrain, Manama.

The signed documents related to cooperation in the economic sphere, in particular, in the financial and banking sector, in building up bilateral partnerships in the communication, transport and logistics, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Furthermore, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Governments of Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Bahrain on cooperation in the field of general, technical, and higher education.

During the signing ceremony of the documents held following the negotiations, a joint communique was adopted between the leaders of the states.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Bahrain have been actively working to strengthen mutually beneficial partnerships in recent years. So last year, the Foreign Ministries of Turkmenistan and Bahrain held political consultations in order to increase comprehensive cooperation.

The Turkmen delegation was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Berdyniyaz Myatiev, the Bahraini delegation was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa.