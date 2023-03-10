Turkmenistan discusses food security issues with Central Asian countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The ministers of Agriculture of Central Asian states discussed issues related to the partnership in the field of food security in the context of climate change in the framework of an international forum held in the capital of Turkmenistan Ashgabat, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

The two-day forum, held on the initiative of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, was organized by the Turkmen Government jointly with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) with the support of the UN Resident Coordinator for Turkmenistan.

The meeting, held in a hybrid format, was attended by the FAO Sub-Regional Coordinator for Central Asia Viorel Gutu, FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia Vladimir Rakhmanin, heads of relevant ministries of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, as well as representatives from Iran.

During the discussion of the issues on the agenda of the meeting, the close relationship of climate change, food systems and socio-economic conditions was noted. One of the important elements in strengthening food security, including the smooth functioning of global agricultural production, was identified as the sustainability of transport chains of food delivery.

Summing up the results of the ministerial meeting, the constructive exchange of views on various aspects related to further ways of implementing regional cooperation for the development of sustainable agriculture adapted to climate change and its consequences was emphasized.

In this regard, the importance of intensifying cooperation between the relevant departments of the Central Asian countries with the participation of such a major UN structure as the FAO was noted.