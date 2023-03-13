Turkmenistan, FAO discuss joint work in field of food security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Turkmenistan and Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) discussed issues of food and environmental security, rational use of natural resources, as well as joint work in the field of digital land cadastre, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

These discussions took place on March 11, 2023 during the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov with the FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia Vladimir Rakhmanin, who arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the international conference "Partnership for Food Security under Climate Change".

During the meeting, Meredov stressed that Turkmenistan highly appreciates the activities of FAO and intends to further develop cooperation in this direction, primarily with the sub-regional office for Central Asian countries.

At the same time, he noted that holding a regional conference in Ashgabat jointly with FAO on food security and climate change is a big step in the field of adaptation of agriculture to the negative impact of climate change.

In turn, Rakhmanin stressed the great contribution of Turkmenistan to solving issues related to food security, as well as the full support of both country and regional projects implemented by FAO.

Pointing to the relevance of the conference, he noted that within the framework of the forum, participants put forward a number of specific proposals for consolidating efforts in the field of food security.

Turkmenistan jointly with the Food and FAO held the international conference "Partnership for Food Security under Climate Change" in Ashgabat on March 9 through 10.